Center for Climate and Security Appoints Erin Sikorsky as Deputy Director

The Center for Climate and Security, an institute of the Council on Strategic Risks, has welcomed Erin Sikorsky as its new Deputy Director, and Director of the International Military Council on Climate and Security (IMCCS).

Previously, Sikorsky served as the Deputy Director of the Strategic Futures Group on the U.S. National Intelligence Council (NIC), where she co-authored the quadrennial Global Trends report and led the U.S. intelligence community’s environmental and climate security analysis. She is also the founding chair of the Climate Security Advisory Council, a Congressionally-mandated group designed to facilitate coordination between the intelligence community and U.S. government scientific agencies on climate security matters.

Sikorsky worked in the U.S. intelligence community for over a decade. Prior to joining the NIC, she led teams covering a range of issues related to the Middle East and Africa. Sikorsky earned a Master of International Affairs at Columbia University, and a B.A. in government from Smith College.

Read the announcement at the Center for Climate and Security

