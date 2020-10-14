Former Bengals Running Back Rodney P. Watson Joins Cino Ltd. as Director of Business Development

Cino Ltd., a full-service risk management, cyber security and training resource, announced the appointment of Rodney P. Watson as Director of Business Development. Watson, a former running back for the Cincinnati Bengals and prominent professional motivational personality, will head up Cino’s business development team across its cyber security, financial services and training divisions. He brings three decades of sales and account management experience in financial and Information Technology services to his new role.

“I have known Rodney for many years and have long respected his integrity, strong work ethic and excellent communications skills,” said Cino Ltd. President & CEO Joseph Saracino. “His knowledge of both the financial services and IT areas, along with his strong capabilities as an experienced motivational speaker will be tremendous assets for our firm as we continue to expand our market reach across all of our operating divisions.” Watson’s 23 years working in the same positions outside of the United States brings a unique perspective to serving Cino’s clients.

In addition to his sales background, Watson had served as professional public speaker and event host, former radio and television personality and freelance newspaper columnist. He is also a former representative agent for professional athletes and other celebrities, as well as a professional model.

Watson graduated from New York City’s prestigious Stuyvesant High School and from Phillips Exeter Academy, having attended on a Boys’ Club of New York Scholarship. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Tufts University, attending on a Tufts University Academic Scholarship and Kemper Insurance Scholarship. While at Tufts, he played football and was the Captain of both the Tufts University’s Freshman and Varsity Football Teams.

In addition to his academic prowess, Watson was an accomplished professional football player. He was a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League (NFL) and also played for two Canadian Football League teams; the Toronto Argonauts and the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He sports career also included his role as Vice President of the National Football League Players Association and Retired Players New York/New Jersey Chapter. He is a member of the NFL Alumni.

An active member of the community whose speaking engagements include many schools to inspire young people and seniors, Watson was a Past President of the Saskatchewan Special Olympics Society and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Alumni.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)