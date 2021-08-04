Former DHS CIO Zangardi Among Members Named to UiPath Advisory Board

UiPath, Inc., today announced the formation of its first Public Sector Advisory Board. The Board, comprised of former government technology officials, economists, and academia, will provide UiPath with external perspectives on all facets of government, global economic trends, and new opportunities for automation to help public sector agencies meet their missions.

UiPath has deployed its automation platform in more than half of U.S. states and 92 U.S. federal departments and agencies, and the need for automation continues to grow. The U.S. federal government plans to spend $65 billion on digital infrastructure over the next eight years and in a recent NASCIO survey, 77% of state CIOs said their interest in automation software is driven by the need to improve the delivery of services to citizens. The Public Sector Advisory Board’s insight and knowledge of the unique challenges of government organizations, their specific missions, and legislative and policy priorities will inform how UiPath continues to approach this market segment and ultimately will lead to automation solutions that can make governments more efficient and effective.

The following 7 board members will meet regularly and serve a minimum one-year term:

Aneesh Chopra – former U.S. CTO (2009-2012), former Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia (2006-2009), President of CareJourney, and author

– former U.S. CTO (2009-2012), former Secretary of Technology for the Commonwealth of Virginia (2006-2009), President of CareJourney, and author Tyler Cowen – professor and economist at George Mason University

– professor and economist at George Mason University Suzette Kent – former CIO of the federal government and CEO of Kent Advisory Services

– former CIO of the federal government and CEO of Kent Advisory Services Gopal Khanna – former Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, former CIO, State of Minnesota, and Executive-in-Residence at the Medical Industry Leadership Institute at University of Minnesota

– former Director, Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, former CIO, State of Minnesota, and Executive-in-Residence at the Medical Industry Leadership Institute at University of Minnesota Matt Lira – former Special Assistant to the President for Innovation Policy and Initiatives at the White House Office of American Innovation

– former Special Assistant to the President for Innovation Policy and Initiatives at the White House Office of American Innovation Shelley Metzenbaum – former Associate Director of Performance and Personnel Management at White House Office of Management and Budget, launched Performance.gov, government policy implementation expert and advocate

– former Associate Director of Performance and Personnel Management at White House Office of Management and Budget, launched Performance.gov, government policy implementation expert and advocate John Zangardi – former CIO, Department of Homeland Security, former Acting DoD CIO, former DON CIO and acquisition executive, and current president of Redhorse Corporation

“The insights gained from this group of trusted advisors will be instrumental for UiPath to continue to innovate for the specialized needs of public sector agencies and their employees and constituents through automation,” said Chris Townsend, Area Vice President, Public Sector at UiPath. “Our Public Sector Advisory Board members each bring an incredible wealth of experience and knowledge that will help us continue to shape strong and meaningful relationships within the public sector and solution development at a time when government is rapidly turning to digital transformation to modernize how it operates and serves the public.”

