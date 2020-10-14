Former DHS CTO Brian Teeple Joins Redhorse Corporation as VP of Digital Solutions

Brian Teeple joins Redhorse Corporation as the Vice President of Digital Solutions, effective October 13, 2020. In his new role, Teeple will help define and standardize technology and digital processes across the company – providing a more efficient resource base to external partners and customers, as well helping strengthen and refine business processes. This supports Redhorse’s commitment to change the way government interacts with and uses data and technology.

“A theme that runs through everything I have done in the past is data – whether sensors that collect data or command and control systems that process data,” Teeple said. “I am excited to get to apply that to the span of customers and the work that is done at Redhorse.”

Teeple has been a leader in both industry and government service for over 20 years. He most recently served as the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Data Officer at the Department of Homeland Security, where he lead all aspects of enterprise architecture, technology innovation and exploration, and oversaw major DHS Information Technology Programs.

“We’re excited to have Brian join us.” noted Redhorse CEO, David Inmon. “He fills a key role in our organization that is critical in executing our long term strategy to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence in the government.”

Prior to his role at DHS, Teeple spent seven years at the Department of Defense, first as a Principal Director, and then as Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer for C4. At DoD, Teeple provided technical expertise and broad guidance on policy, programmatic, and technical issues relating to integrating and synchronizing all classified and unclassified Defense-wide communications and infrastructure programs. Teeple has over 20 years of experience in program development, program review, and budget development – making him an expert in leading people and departments to meet company goals.

“Brian is a transformational IT executive and leader who has been instrumental advancing digital modernization across DoD and DHS.” Redhorse President, John Zangardi adds. “Brian’s deep expertise will continue to strengthen Redhorse’s strategic relationships and align business strategies to evolving IT modernization and digital transformation efforts in government.”

Brian grew up in Massillon, Ohio and holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Aeronautics/Astronautics, with a doctorate in Aerospace Systems, all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

