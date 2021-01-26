Former Google and Microsoft Executive Joins CloudSphere as CEO to Accelerate Company Growth

CloudSphere, which provides governance across security posture, identity, compliance and cost management in the cloud, today announced the appointment of Jane Gilson as the company’s CEO successor to Patrick McNally. In her role, Gilson will leverage her extensive international experience, her background with Software as a Service models and her understanding of cloud customer needs to help CloudSphere scale to the next level as demand for the platform increases. Gilson’s background spans growing a multi-billion-dollar division at Google, heading worldwide business strategy at Microsoft, co-founding a venture backed company and mentoring several technology startups.

Gilson’s experience as a global executive having lived in the Czech Republic, Germany, France and Ireland offers her a unique perspective that will be critical in growing CloudSphere on a worldwide scale.Prior to joining CloudSphere, Gilson served as Microsoft’s general manager of business strategy, and Google’s director of large customer sales for emerging markets. Under her leadership, Google’s multi-billion-dollar emerging market division grew over 66%. She has managed businesses ranging from $100M to $5B, and also foundedThe Scout Group, a pro-bono business advisory service dedicated to helping small businesses scale.

“Gilson’s rare combination of leadership experience at both massive multi-billion-dollar business units and smaller technology startups makes her the ideal choice to drive CloudSphere’s success in its next phase of growth,” said Kevin Dillon, executive board chair at CloudSphere and managing partner at Atlantic Bridge Capital. “We have the right technology in place, and with Gilson joining we have the executive leadership to advance the business and scale the company internationally.”

As cloud adoption accelerates amid the COVID-19 pandemic,IDC forecasts worldwide spending on cloud services will surpass $1 trillion in 2024. Multicloud strategies are now the norm, and with81% of organizations using two or more cloud providers already, securing and governing multicloud environments is a top IT challenge facing enterprises. CloudSphere addresses this challenge by helping organizations simplify cloud management and avoid costly breaches by automating governance, minimizing security risks and managing costs from a single platform.

“The enterprise adoption of multicloud architectures is a once-in-a-generation transformation of the IT landscape, and CloudSphere is uniquely positioned to address the resulting cloud governance and management challenges,” said Gilson. “When the opportunity arose to help scale a company in this space with significant technology differentiation, I knew that I needed to join. I see the CEO role as a coaching role, and my plan is for the team to drive fast and sustainable growth with a laser focus on providing customer value. I lead by the mantra that ‘if you want to go quickly go by yourself, if you want to go further, go with a team’.”

With the new role, Gilson will be relocating from Europe to the United States to build on CloudSphere’s strategic partnerships with Microsoft, AWS and Google Cloud, while continuing to oversee CloudSphere’s international offices in India, Ireland, and Romania. Along with its new CEO, CloudSphere is expanding its team of sales executives to support escalated demand for its platform.

