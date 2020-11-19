Government Technology & Services Coalition Welcomes Former ICE Director Matthew Albence to Board of Strategic Advisors

The Government Technology & Services Coalition (GTSC), the premier organization for companies serving the homeland security mission, today welcomed Matthew Albence, former Acting Director of U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, to its board of Strategic Advisors.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Director Albence to our community of leaders in homeland security. His insights into the mission of ICE are invaluable to helping GTSC members understand the complex missions, requirements, and operational challenges facing ICE and DHS,” said Kristina Tanasichuk, CEO of GTSC and Executive Editor of Homeland Security Today.

“I look forward to working with the GTSC community to increase collaboration and communication between industry and ICE and all DHS law enforcement components,” said Albence. “Private-sector innovation and partnerships are incredibly crucial to protect the homeland. I’m excited for the opportunity to provide input and guidance to the GTSC members – ensuring that front-line agents and officers receive the best tools and technology to perform their critical national security and public safety missions.”

With a nearly 30-year career in federal law enforcement, Albence brings a wealth of experience and understanding of ICE and DHS operations, having served in numerous roles within the Department, to include the Director of the Office of Investigations (now Homeland Security Investigations) Training Academy, Deputy Special Agent in Charge for both ICE and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Executive Associate Director (EAD) for ICE’s Office of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and ICE’s Deputy Director. He recently founded GrindStone, a strategic consultancy specializing in national security and law enforcement, business development, corporate investigative services, management consulting, and leadership development.

Members of the Board of Advisors provide input to GTSC’s programming, identify areas of collaboration, and increase the awareness and understanding of the Federal homeland and national security mission. GTSC works on behalf of its members with the U.S. Departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, Justice and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Since its inception, GTSC has worked with these agencies to achieve mission in an increasingly challenging budget environment, advocate for the value of small businesses, increase understanding of mid-tier companies, improve market research and increase collaboration between the public and private sector.

Learn more about the Government Technology & Services Coalition at www.GTSCoalition.com.

