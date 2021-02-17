GSA Names Key Positions in Leadership Roster Bringing in Congressional, State, and Local Government Experience

Today, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) announced the appointments of four key roles. These new appointees are:

Exodie Roe III, Associate Administrator, Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization

Roberto Rosas, Policy Advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs

Venecia Fernandez, Policy Advisor, Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs

LeJamiel Goodall, Senior Advisor to the Deputy Administrator

Laila ElGohary, White House Liaison

“We are thrilled to have Exodie Roe III on board. His team will partner with the Federal Acquisition Service and the Public Buildings Service to broaden diversity, equity, and inclusion into the way GSA does business,” said Acting Administrator Katy Kale. “In addition to Exodie, we have key team members bringing experience from the Hill, local and state government: Roberto Rosas, a congressional policy advisor; Venecia Fernandez, a congressional policy advisor, LeJamiel Goodall, the senior advisor to the deputy administrator; and Laila ElGohary, the White House liaison.”

Roe has more than 15 years of congressional and Capitol Hill experience specifically focusing on policy advisory and external communications. This work includes roles as a policy advisor on Capitol Hill as well as the director of policy and external affairs for the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rosas brings substantial congressional and Capitol Hill experience. This includes work as a congressional staffer on Capitol Hill and working congressional and political affairs at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Fernandez has a wealth of experience in her tenure working for the New York State Comptroller. Prior to that, she served as the office manager and community liaison to U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and has been involved in New York City politics for more than a decade.

Goodall has extensive experience working in industry and government. Most recently he was chief of staff for the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in Washington, D.C. Goodall was previously the agency’s head of community engagement responsible for outreach to the Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services (MOCRS), Advisory Neighborhood Commissions (ANCs), and the District Council.

ElGohary brings more than a decade of experience with data and technology including working at the White House during the Obama Administration as the director of technology and operations.

Read more at GSA

