ICE Denver Names New Field Office Director

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) is pleased to announce the selection of John Fabbricatore to the Senior Executive Service and to serve as the field office director (FOD) for the Denver Field Office May 26.

ICE Deputy Director and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Director Matt Albence announced the selection.

Fabbricatore’s area of responsibility as the FOD for the Denver office includes Colorado and Wyoming, covering over 207,000 square miles of territory with 10 sub-offices.

Most recently, Fabbricatore served as a deputy FOD for ERO Denver, where he also served as acting FOD for much of 2019. In 2018, he was detailed for six months to the DHS Joint Task Force-West in San Antonio, Texas, where he served as deputy chief of staff.

Fabbricatore oversaw the initial rollout of Operation Opioid Counter Strike, a multi-agency, cross-corridor operation at the federal, state, local, tribal, and international levels to disrupt Transnational Criminal Organizations trafficking in opioids. Part of this operation resulted in over 50 Honduran nationals dealing heroin being taken off the streets of Denver in 2016.

Fabbricatore is a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served as a security forces airman from 1991 to 1996 where he completed tours in Germany and Saudi Arabia during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Southern Watch. He transitioned to civilian service in 1996 with the Federal Protective Service as a police officer for the General Services Administration, where he was assigned to the New York Terrorist Trials Operations Command in New York City.

In 1997, FPS transferred him to Denver, Colorado, to work on both of the Oklahoma City bombing trials. Two years later, he became a deportation officer for U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service in Denver.

In 2003, Fabbricatore was selected to be an instructor for the newly formed ICE ERO Academy at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, where he taught in the Physical Techniques Division and the ICE ERO Fugitive Operations Academy.

In 2005, Mr. Fabbricatore was promoted to supervisory detention and deportation officer for the Denver Field Office where he helped establish the Criminal Alien Program and the 287(g) Task Force. The Criminal Alien Program identifies, detains and removes aliens who are incarcerated within federal, state, and local prisons and jails, as well as at-large criminal aliens.

He was promoted in 2011 to assistant FOD, where he managed a variety of programs including the Non-Detained Docket, Criminal Alien Program, Violent Criminal Alien Section, Mobile Criminal Alien Team, Alternatives to Detention, and Fugitive Operations.

Fabbricatore attended the U.S. Marshals Service Training Academy and completed the Fugitive Investigator Course.

A native of Long Island, New York, Fabbricatore, 47, has lived in the Denver area for over 20 years, making Colorado his home.

