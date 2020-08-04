New Big Bend Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Assigned

Big Bend Sector welcomes Chris T. Clem as the Acting Chief Patrol Agent, effective July 19, 2020. Mr. Clem arrived in Big Bend Sector after serving as the Deputy Chief Patrol Agent in El Paso Sector. He is responsible for planning, organizing, and directing U.S. Border Patrol administration and operations throughout the Big Bend Sector area of responsibility.

Mr. Clem has served in a variety of U.S. Border Patrol leadership positions, to include Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of both the El Paso and New Orleans Sectors and Associate Chief at U.S. Border Patrol Headquarters, in Washington, D.C. While assigned to Headquarters, he was the Acting Deputy Chief of Operational Programs, and the Acting Deputy Chief of Operations, where he led several Secretary and Commissioner-driven initiatives. As an Associate Chief, he oversaw the East/Central Corridor and the Specialty Programs and Planning Division. Mr. Clem was the Assistant Chief Patrol Agent of Training and Traumatic Incident Management, and Acting Division Chief for Mission Readiness in Tucson Sector.

In addition to the positions identified above, Mr. Clem has also served as the Patrol Agent in Charge of four Border Patrol Stations: the Casa Grande, Arizona Station; the Ysleta, Texas Station; and the Truth or Consequences and Albuquerque, New Mexico Border Patrol Stations. He brings to his position the leadership, knowledge, and experience gained from 25 years of dedicated service in the U.S. Border Patrol.

Mr. Clem began his career in 1995 with the U.S. Border Patrol in Lordsburg, New Mexico. In 1999, he was promoted to Senior Patrol Agent in Sierra Blanca, Texas, and in 2002, he returned to Lordsburg, New Mexico, as a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent and then Field Operations Supervisor. He has held several collateral duty positions, to include Canine Handler, Intelligence Officer, and Firearms Instructor.

Mr. Clem is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana, but grew up most of his life in Houston, Texas. He is a graduate of Sam Houston State University, with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and a Master of Science in Leadership and Management. Mr. Clem was promoted into the Senior Executive Service in March 2018.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)