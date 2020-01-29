Raul Ortiz Named as Deputy Chief of U.S. Border Patrol

Raul Ortiz has been named as Deputy Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Deputy Chief Ortiz’s career has spanned over 28 years, having served the U.S. Border Patrol in a wide variety of positions since he entered on duty in May 1991, in San Diego Sector, as a member of Academy Class 247. From 2000 to 2005, he served as Assistant Patrol Agent in Charge and Patrol Agent in Charge of the Comstock Station, and as Patrol Agent in Charge of the Del Rio Station. In 2005, he was promoted to Assistant Chief Patrol Agent in Del Rio Sector.

From 2009 to 2010, Deputy Chief Ortiz served as Director of the Border Management Task Force, in Kabul, Afghanistan; and in 2010, he served as the Senior Advisor to the Special Envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In 2011, he was promoted to the Senior Executive Service (SES) position of DHS Attaché in Kabul and held that position until his selection as Deputy Chief of Operations at Border Patrol Headquarters in Washington, DC.

In 2013, Deputy Chief Ortiz was appointed as Deputy Chief Patrol Agent of Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Sector. In 2019, he became Chief Patrol Agent of the Del Rio Sector.

CBP Acting Commissioner Mark A. Morgan described Deputy Chief Ortiz as an “Agent’s Agent” who epitomizes the core values of U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Border Patrol’s motto, “Honor First.”

