Regina Thompson Becomes FBI’s Assistant Director of the Victim Services Division

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Christopher Wray has named Regina Thompson as the assistant director of the Victim Services Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. She most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division.

Thompson began her professional relationship with the FBI as a consultant to the Behavioral Science Unit and as a teaching assistant for the National Academy’s behavioral science course. In 2005, she joined the Bureau as an intelligence analyst. After training, she was assigned to the Cincinnati Field Office, where she worked numerous national security and criminal programs.

In 2011, Thompson was promoted to supervisory intelligence analyst and supervised the intelligence component of all operational programs in Cincinnati. She later became the office’s intelligence program coordinator.

Thompson moved to the Counterintelligence Division at Headquarters as a unit chief in 2014. In 2015, she established a second intelligence branch in the Miami Field Office. She also supervised Miami’s criminal and cyber intelligence squads and the foreign language program.

She returned to the Counterintelligence Division in late 2015 as an assistant section chief and was promoted in 2016 to inspector in the Office of Inspections. She was named deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division in late 2017, leading the Criminal Intelligence Branch. She also served temporarily as the Intelligence Division head at the Washington Field Office.

Prior to joining the FBI, Thompson served as a clinical counselor and program manager for domestic violence and sexual assault programs and taught English as a second language classes for community groups. She also wrote and edited Chinese textbooks at the Ohio State University and was a program manager for the university’s Institute for Chinese Studies.

Thompson earned a graduate degree from the Ohio State University in social work/clinical counseling and undergraduate degrees in Chinese language and criminology. She also completed Middlebury College’s intensive Chinese language program.

Read more at FBI

