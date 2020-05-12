Senate Confirms Troy Edgar as DHS CFO on 62-31 Vote

The Senate today confirmed Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management Troy Edgar as chief financial officer at the Department of Homeland Security.

The vote was 62-31. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) had placed a hold on his nomination in June 2019 “until the inhumane and substandard conditions for children at DHS processing and detention facilities improve significantly.”

Edgar was appointed to his Associate Deputy Under Secretary of Management role in January, overseeing program areas including financial systems modernization and U.S. Coast Guard readiness. Before joining DHS, he was chief executive officer and founder of Global Conductor and previously military aircraft logistics division chief financial officer at Boeing. He was also mayor of Los Alamitos, Calif.

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement that in his current DHS role Edgar “has excelled in addressing critical program areas” and “proven a tremendous asset in a short period of time.”

“Troy’s experience as a veteran of the United States Navy as well as over 30 years in business with Fortune 500 companies will serve him well as he leads the department’s finances and acting as a steward of taxpayer dollars,” Wolf said. “I look forward to continuing to work with him to ensure that the department continues to run efficiently and effectively.”

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)