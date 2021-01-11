SolarWinds Hires Former CISA Director Chris Krebs to Consult on Hack Aftermath

SolarWinds is getting help on the massive hack that infected its software and spread to thousands of its government and private sector clients. The Texas-based IT software company has hired Chris Krebs, former director of the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, to consult on the breach.

SolarWinds is currently investigating how hackers penetrated its systems and inserted malicious software into an update to the company’s popular Orion products. Thousands of SolarWinds customers installed the tainted update, and hackers were then able to access their systems. Federal agencies, major tech companies and hospitals were among the organizations targeted by the hackers.

Read more at CNET

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)