Parler Sues Amazon for Pulling Plug on Social Network

Parler is suing Amazon after the technology company booted the social network favored by the far right off its web-hosting services, claiming it’s being targeted for political reasons and to reduce competition.

Amazon Web Services booted Parler from its cloud services just after midnight Pacific time Monday, with the site unreachable online as of 4:30 a.m. Eastern time. Amazon said it axed Parler because it was not confident in its ability to monitor content on its platform promoting or inciting violence.

Amazon’s “decision to effective terminate Parler’s account is apparently motivated by political animus. It is also apparently designed to reduce competition in the microblogging services market to the benefit of Twitter,” Parler stated in a complaint filed Monday in Seattle federal court.

