Tidal Basin Group Welcomes Former FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator for Resilience Carlos Castillo as new Chief Development Officer

Tidal Basin Group, a Rising Phoenix Holdings Corporation (RPHC) company and leading emergency management and disaster recovery firm, has hired Carlos J. Castillo, a nationally recognized leader in the field of emergency management, as its new Chief Development Officer (CDO). In this role, Castillo will be overseeing the growth functions of the company including Federal programs and operations in the Caribbean.

“Carlos brings a wealth of experience to the team – further strengthening the expertise offered to our clients and communities as they prepare, mitigate, respond and recover from disasters,” said RPHC CEO Dan Craig.

Castillo has been responding to disasters for nearly 40 years and in his most recent role as FEMA’s Acting Deputy Administrator for Resilience, he led an organization of more than 1,300 employees across four major components of FEMA’s resilience functions and programs. Prior to his most recent role with FEMA, he served in several resilience leadership positions with Miami-Dade County, the South Florida Region American Red Cross, and previous roles with FEMA, including the Assistant Administrator for Disaster Assistance, overseeing their Individual and Public Assistance Programs during major disasters including Hurricanes Katrina, Rita and Ike. Castillo has also represented the U.S. internationally in disaster management, working with the United Nations, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and the Asia-Pacific Economic Consortium.

