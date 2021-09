Extremely is a podcast for anyone who wants to understand and interrupt modern hate and extremism. Hosted by Oren Segal, ADL’s Vice President of the Center on Extremism, and brought to you by ADL and American University, these conversations feature expert analysis and fresh perspectives on this global threat — and what it might take to stop it in its tracks.

Listen to Extremely here.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)