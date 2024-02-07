Here’s what they have to say about the role(s):

“DHS leads in the responsible innovation and public protection missions at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and homeland security. At DHS, our people keep us on the forward edge of this rapidly evolving intersection. Join us.”

Have you delivered product to market or delved into technology governance or policy issues where precedent doesn’t exist? Can you talk artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) at a technical level to a variety of audiences or incorporate user insights into technical decisions? Many missions await!

Join DHS to work at the forefront of innovative and responsible use of AI to improve delivery of services to the public and impact the homeland security mission, while safeguarding privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties. Work in high-performing, cross- functional teams to deliver and integrate AI-based solutions across the enterprise. Use your expertise to:

Develop solutions and responsibly implement AI/ML technologies using industry best practices, principles, concepts, and standards.

Ensure data security, data management, and risk assessment and management.

Understand relevant laws, policies, and ethical considerations and apply them to the DHS mission.

Employ agile product lifecycle management.

Work Remotely, Advance the DHS Mission

