39.1 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
AI and Advanced TechDHSJobs

DHS AI Corps is Hiring 50 Artificial Intelligence IT Specialists

Matt Seldon
By Matt Seldon
(DHS Photo)

Here’s what they have to say about the role(s):

“DHS leads in the responsible innovation and public protection missions at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and homeland security. At DHS, our people keep us on the forward edge of this rapidly evolving intersection. Join us.”

Have you delivered product to market or delved into technology governance or policy issues where precedent doesn’t exist? Can you talk artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) at a technical level to a variety of audiences or incorporate user insights into technical decisions? Many missions await!

Join DHS to work at the forefront of innovative and responsible use of AI to improve delivery of services to the public and impact the homeland security mission, while safeguarding privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.  Work in high-performing, cross- functional teams to deliver and integrate AI-based solutions across the enterprise. Use your expertise to:

  • Develop solutions and responsibly implement AI/ML technologies using industry best practices, principles, concepts, and standards.
  • Ensure data security, data management, and risk assessment and management.
  • Understand relevant laws, policies, and ethical considerations and apply them to the DHS mission.
  • Employ agile product lifecycle management.

Work Remotely, Advance the DHS Mission

Click here to learn more and apply for the roles at DHS

Previous article
William Fleeson Joins Decision Point Corporation as Management Analyst
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon
Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals