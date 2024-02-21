37.8 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
AI and Advanced Tech

US Adversaries Employ Generative AI in Attempted Cyberattack

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
AI ethics and legal concepts artificial intelligence law and online technology of legal regulations Controlling artificial intelligence technology is a high risk.

According to reports, Microsoft stated that it uncovered and obstructed attempts by malicious cyberattacks to utilize its AI technology. This was done in collaboration with Open AI. These attempts were conducted by adversaries of the United States, predominantly Iran and North Korea, although attempts were also made by Russia and China. Although the organization described these attempts as simplistic and still in the early stages, it emphasized the importance of awareness among security leaders.

The report discusses several instances in which generative AI was utilized by these malicious actors.

Read the rest of the story at Security Magazine, here.

Previous article
GOP Criticism of Top Cybersecurity Agency Could Hurt Election Security
Next article
‘Most Wanted’ Man Pleads Guilty in Cyberattack That Upended Vermont Hospital
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals