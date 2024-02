The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) faces rising criticism from the GOP over how it’s handling election security.

Why it matters: 2024 is already proving to be a difficult year for election security, with state-backed foreign disinformation and AI-fueled scams flooding voters.

CISA is a go-to source for fact-checking election information and preparing state and local election officials to address such obstacles.

