ACI to Host Smart Security Webinar on Innovations in Passenger and Baggage Screening

Airports Council International (ACI) World is hosting a live webinar entitled Smart Security: Leading innovation in passenger and baggage screening at airports on June 17 at 8:00 a.m. (EDT).

Smart Security is the global program developed to improve the passenger and baggage screening process at airports. The program is led by some of the world’s most innovative airports, airlines and regulators. The ultimate goal is to drive security standards, improve operational efficiency at airports, whilst providing the best possible customer experience for passengers.

The webinar will delve into the Smart Security program, how different airport and government organizations are leading in innovation and what the future of security looks like.

The speakers will be:

Matt Gilkeson, Director, Innovation Task Force, Transportation Security Administration

Scott Dullard, Head of Security and Aviation, Melbourne Airport

Nick Best, Head of Risk, London Heathrow Airport

Sander Olivier, Director, National Co-ordinator for Security and Counterterrorism, Netherlands

Jeff Barrow, Associate Director, Security and Safety, Toronto Pearson Airport

The webinar will be moderated by Billy Shallow, Director, Innovation and Technology, ACI World.

Interested parties can register online. Places are limited and ACI members will have priority. A recording of the live event will be available later on the ACI website.

