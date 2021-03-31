(Environment Ministry of Ecuador)

Airport Staff Find 185 Galapagos Tortoises in Luggage

A suitcase containing 185 live baby tortoises has been uncovered by stunned airport workers.

The reptiles were found individually wrapped in plastic inside luggage at Ecuador’s Galapagos Islands airport and were less than three months old, according to officials. Ten of them had died.

Jorge Rosillo, the airport’s manager, said it was believed the tortoises were intended to be shipped to Guayaquil Airport on mainland Ecuador for the “trafficking of species”. He said some species of tortoise originating from the Galapagos Islands were “really sought after in the Asian market”.

Read the full story at Sky News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Go to Top
X