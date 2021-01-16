Appleton International Airport Now Using Credential Authentication Technology

The Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Appleton International Airport is now utilizing new technology that confirms the validity of a traveler’s identification (ID) and confirms their flight information in near real time.

“This new technology installed at the Appleton International Airport checkpoint enhances capabilities for identifying fraudulent ID such as driver’s licenses and passports and increases our efficiency by automatically verifying the passenger’s identification,” said Wisconsin’s TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay. “The system also provides a reduction in touchpoints during the pandemic for our passengers.”

Passengers will approach the travel document checking station at the checkpoint and listen to the instructions of the TSA Officer, who will request passengers to insert their personal identification into the scanner for authentication.

Passengers will not have to hand over their boarding pass (electronic or paper), thus reducing a touchpoint. Instead, they should have their boarding pass in possession in the event that the TSA Officer requests visual inspection. The Credential Authentication Technology (CAT) unit will verify that the traveler is prescreened to travel out of the airport for a flight that day; however, a boarding pass may be requested for travelers under the age of 18 and/or those without IDs or have issues with damaged ID.

Even with TSA’s use of CAT, travelers still need to check-in with their airline in advance and bring their boarding pass to their gate and show the airline representative prior to boarding their flight.

Read more at TSA

