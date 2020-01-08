Boeing 737 Bound for Kyiv Crashes in Iran, Killing All 176 People on Board

A Kyiv-bound Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 plane crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The Boeing 737-800, which was carrying 167 passengers and nine crew members, was an older model of the Boeing 737 Max that has been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two fatal crashes.

Flight 752 crashed shortly after 6 a.m. local time, minutes into the flight. Press photos showed emergency workers combing through a wide field of wreckage outside Tehran.

