Boeing Recommends Temporary Removal of Some 737 Max Airplanes

Boeing notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on April 8 that it is recommending that operators of certain Boeing 737 MAX airplanes temporarily remove them from service to address a manufacturing issue that could affect the operation of a backup power control unit.

In a statement on its website, Boeing says it has recommended to 16 customers that they “address a potential electrical issue in a specific group of 737 MAX airplanes prior to further operations”. The recommendation is being made “to allow for verification that a sufficient ground path exists for a component of the electrical power system”.

The statement added that Boeing is informing customers of specific tail numbers affected and providing direction on appropriate corrective actions.

The 737 MAX has not that long returned to the skies following a global grounding after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.

The FAA said it is in contact with the airlines and Boeing and will ensure the issue is addressed. Passengers should contact their airlines about specific flight cancellations or delays. American, Southwest and United airlines have already announced they are grounding some 737 Max planes.

In February, the Office of Inspector General at the Department of Transportation told the FAA to improve its safety oversight following concerns raised in the wake of the Boeing 737 MAX crashes.

