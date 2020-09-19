Boise Becomes Latest Airport to Adopt New Checkpoint CT Technology

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Boise Airport has installed a new computed tomography (CT) scanner at the security checkpoint, becoming the latest airport to adopt the new units.

The scanner improves the ability of TSA officers to detect items inside carry-on luggage that are potential security threats. It applies a sophisticated algorithm during the screening process while an X-ray camera shoots hundreds of images while spinning around the conveyor belt, generating a 3-D image of the item being screened.

A TSA officer is able to rotate the X-ray image on-screen for a thorough visual analysis. This additional capability makes it easier to detect shapes and densities of items including bulk and liquid explosives, which are the greatest threat to commercial aviation.

Travelers whose carry-on luggage is screened by a CT scanner can leave laptops and other electronic devices in their carry-on bags. Travel-size liquids should be removed prior to X-ray screening.

