California Man Sentenced for Assaulting Two Female Passengers on Redeye Flight to Boston

A California man was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for assaulting two women aboard a redeye flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

Jairaj Singh Dhillon, 43, of Modesto, Cal., was sentenced by U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Paul G. Levenson to one year of probation, with the first six months to be served in home confinement. On March 20, 2023, Dhillon pleaded guilty to two counts of assault while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

During an overnight flight from Los Angeles to Boston on May 31, 2022, Dhillon engaged in unwanted sexual contact with two female passengers sitting next to him. The first victim reported that Dhillon, seated in the aisle seat next to her, touched her thigh and groin area while she was taking care of her infant child who was in a car seat in the window seat next to her. The first victim called for help and stated out loud, “this man just groped me.” The second victim, who was seated in the aisle seat opposite Dhillon, reported that Dhillon reached out with both hands and simultaneously grabbed her groin and buttocks when she was standing in the aisle. Flight crew intervened and moved Dhillon to another part of the plane for the duration of the flight. Dhillon was immediately taken into custody upon the flight’s arrival in Boston.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Christopher DiMenna, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division; and John E. Mawn Jr., Interim Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Dell’Anno of Levy’s Criminal Division prosecuted the case.

