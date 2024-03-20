40.1 F
CBP and ONT Announce Expansion of International Cargo and Passenger Operations

ONT to transition from User Fee to Landing Rights airport

(San Bernardino County Photo)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced today that the Ontario International Airport (ONT) located in Ontario, California, will be transitioning to a designated Landing Rights Airport in September 2024.

Under the new designation, CBP will provide all immigration, customs, and agriculture services.  All private and commercial aircraft arriving internationally will be required to submit a landing rights authorization in advance to the CBP port director or designated official.

In addition, ONT’s conversion to a Landing Rights airport will allow the airport to accommodate the construction of a new Express Carrier Consignment Hub, promoting a significant increase in international cargo processing.  To meet the growing demand, CBP will increase its services level at ONT.

“This a significant step forward in our long-standing partnership with Ontario International Airport,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles.  “These expanded services will boost the local economy and foster the airport’s dynamic growth for years to come.”

“We thank U.S. Customs and Border Protection for this very important change in designation, which will help Ontario International Airport provide even greater international service for both passenger travel and goods movement.  Our ability to meet that market demand is a significant economic driver for the Inland Empire and Southern California, and we could not do so without the support and partnership of CBP,” said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority.

Ontario International Airport, which has been operating under CBP’s User Fee Facilities Program since 2018, has played a pivotal role in the flow of commercial goods and passengers from international locations.

