CBP Extends Temporary Closure of Trusted Traveler Enrollment Centers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has extended the temporary closure of Trusted Traveler Program enrollment centers until at least July 6, 2020. CBP is taking this precautionary measure to minimize the exposure of the public and CBP personnel to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The temporary closure applies to all public access Global Entry enrollment centers, NEXUS enrollment centers, SENTRI enrollment centers and FAST enrollment locations. Global Entry mobile enrollment events are also paused until further notice.

Conditionally-approved Trusted Traveler Program applicants who seek an interview at an enrollment center will need to reschedule their appointment using the online scheduling tool after July 6. These applicants are encouraged to check their email and Trusted Traveler Program accounts for further information. CBP will continue to monitor the situation in order to resume enrollment center interviews as soon as possible.

CBP’s Enrollment on Arrival program will remain operational. Conditionally-approved Global Entry applicants will be able to complete the enrollment process when arriving on an international flight at any of the airports that offer this program.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBP extended the period of time that Trusted Traveler Program applications remain active. Each applicant now has 485 days from the date that CBP conditionally approves his or her application to complete the enrollment process. In addition, CBP will extend for up to 18 months the Trusted Traveler Program benefits of members who apply for renewal before their current membership expires.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)