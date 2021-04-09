CBP Stops Imposters at Washington-Dulles International Airport

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers identified two Cameroon women as impostors at Washington-Dulles International Airport, with the help of biometric facial comparison technology.

The two women arrived at a CBP primary inspection booth separately after their flight arrived from Brussels, Belgium on April 5 and each presented a U.S. passport to a CBP officer. CBP’s biometric facial comparison technology reported a mismatch between each woman and the true bearers of the U.S. passports.

The CBP primary inspection officer referred both women to a secondary examination. During separate interviews, both women immediately admitted that they purchased the U.S. passports. CBP determined the women to be impostors for deliberately attempting to use genuine travel documents that were lawfully issued to other people.

CBP is not releasing the women’s names because neither woman was criminally charged. Instead, CBP seized the passports and ordered the women to be expeditiously removed from the United States.

Read more at CBP

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)