DHS Seeking Solutions for TSA’s Power of Passengers Challenge

On any given day, before the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened nearly 2.3 million passengers in the United States of America at 440 federalized airports. It also inspects foreign airports with flights departing to the United States, inspects billions of tons of cargo annually, and secures more than 4,000 maritime ports and terminals and more than 610,000 bridges.

That’s a lot of security and a lot of data. That’s where you come in!

TSA is looking for the best possible solutions from you–the crowd–to help improve the safety and security of the traveling public. The Power of Passengers Challenge invites innovators and citizen inventors to submit innovative approaches that re-envision how TSA generates, interprets, and uses data to improve security, efficiency, and passenger experience. Challenge entries can be in one or more areas:

Situational and/or operational awareness

Security screenings

Passenger arrivals

International arrival transfers

COVID-19 recovery

Want to accept the challenge? Enter by January 28, 2021 at 8 PM ET for a chance at your part of the $215,000 prize and help make traveling more secure!

To learn more and enter the Challenge, visit The Power of Passengers Challenge.

