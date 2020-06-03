Dubai International Airport Terminal 2. Dubai Airports photo

Dubai Airport Installs PPE Vending Machines

Dubai International Airport has made it possible for travelers to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) on the go with the installation of two PPE vending machines at the airport.

Located in the departure areas of the airport’s Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, the vending machines dispense PPE kits containing a mask and a pair of gloves, and also offers two varieties of sanitizers. More products are expected to be added in the coming days, including European-made and certified reusable face masks.

In addition to cargo and repatriation flights, which continued throughout the COVID-19 related suspension of operations since March 24, Dubai International has been handling a number of scheduled passenger flights from Terminal 3 to select destinations from May 21.

Read more at Dubai Airports

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Airport & Aviation Security

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X