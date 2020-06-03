Dubai Airport Installs PPE Vending Machines

Dubai International Airport has made it possible for travelers to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) on the go with the installation of two PPE vending machines at the airport.

Located in the departure areas of the airport’s Terminal 2 and Terminal 3, the vending machines dispense PPE kits containing a mask and a pair of gloves, and also offers two varieties of sanitizers. More products are expected to be added in the coming days, including European-made and certified reusable face masks.

In addition to cargo and repatriation flights, which continued throughout the COVID-19 related suspension of operations since March 24, Dubai International has been handling a number of scheduled passenger flights from Terminal 3 to select destinations from May 21.

