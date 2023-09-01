FAA Issues Safety Alert for Aviation Workers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a Safety Alert for Operators (SAFO) to prevent injuries while workers are towing aircraft and guiding them to and from gates.

The SAFO reminds airlines that it is important for workers to remain clear of operating engines until they are shut down. Workers also must remain clear of an aircraft until it comes to a complete stop and the wheel chocks are in place. Furthermore, it recommends that airlines review their Safety Management System to ensure their procedures follow these standards.

There have been multiple events where injuries or fatalities have occurred during aircraft towing or ground handling operations. In one incident for example, a ramp agent was fatally injured when they approached the aircraft and attempted to open the cargo bay while the engine was still running.

Read the SAFO at the FAA