TSA Adds Smiths Detection’s Explosives Trace Detector to ‘Qualified ETD Technology’ on the Air Cargo Screening Technology List

Smiths Detection has announced that its IONSCAN 600 explosives trace detector (ETD) has been designated as Qualified Technology on the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL), allowing the IONSCAN 600 to be purchased and used as part of global screening operations by regulated air cargo facilities.

Since 2021, the TSA has mandated 100% screening of cargo being transported by aircraft originating in the U.S. and destined for non-U.S. locations. Additionally, the International Civil Aviation Organization air transportation standards mandated that all international cargo-only flights receive the same level of security screening and scrutiny that cargo shipments on passenger flights undergo now.

The IONSCAN 600 is widely used by airports at passenger/employee checkpoints and baggage screening; customs; police; and first responders. In addition to its ability to detect explosives, the IONSCAN 600 can detect an array of narcotics including various fentanyl compounds and spices.

