Smiths Detection Announces the Availability of HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Baggage Screening System in India

Smiths Detection has today announced the availability of its HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX for the Indian market. The cabin baggage screening system is based on Computed Tomography (CT) technology for passenger checkpoint scanners. The announcement follows an advisory by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), that mandates the installation of 3D computed tomography X-ray machines at pre-departure security checkpoints at all Indian airports with an annual traffic of more than five million passengers.

The technology provides advanced security screening and automatic explosive detection and also helps improve passenger throughput by no longer requiring passengers to place electronic devices, chargers and liquids, among other items, into separate trays outside of their carry-on baggage.

Vikrant Trilokekar, Managing Director of India, Smiths Detection said: “We are delighted to be introducing the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX 3D scanning technology to India. The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX has already been trialed at major Indian airports and we are excited at the feedback received from operators and security agencies.”

Smiths Detection has been operating in India for over twenty years, with a majority of the airports using Smiths Detection equipment to screen passengers’ carry-on and checked baggage.

