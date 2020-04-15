Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta TSO Passes Away After Contracting COVID-19

TSA has announced the passing of Dian Phipps, a Transportation Security Officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, on April 13, 2020, after contracting COVID-19.

For over 14 years Dian dedicated his career to protecting the traveling public. Dian first joined the TSA family in 2006 and began his career working checkpoint screening operations at Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He also worked as a checkpoint screening officer at Juneau International Airport in Alaska before transferring to Atlanta.

His co-workers over the years remember him as a kind and humble person who was always fun to be around, as well as being a talented singer.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Dian’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

