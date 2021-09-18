Hearing on the Surge in Air Rage Incidents Announced

Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) and Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation Rick Larsen (D-WA) announced the subcommittee will hold a hearing titled, “Disruption in the Skies: The Surge in Air Rage and its Effects on Workers, Airlines, and Airports.”

The hearing will examine the alarming increase in disruptive and unruly airline passengers, the causes, the effect on passenger and crew safety, and the enforcement of U.S. laws prohibiting such behavior.

The hearing will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at 2167 Rayburn House Office Building and virtually.

Last month, the House Committee sent a letter to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responding to the dramatic rise in air rage incidents over the last several months. The number of air rage incidents subject to enforcement investigations has skyrocketed, and are currently almost twice the previous peak of enforcement investigations into air rage incidents. Nearly one in five flight attendants have reported physical injury through passenger altercations on flights.

