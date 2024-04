GTSC member Keith Jeffries speaks out on ABC News on the 5th April 2024 about the spike in Airport security breaches that have occurred in US Airports in recent times.

He says in the news report that the problem needs fixing but he has faith in the system.

“Is it something that the traveling public should be alarmed about? Not in my opinion” “let’s strengthen that vulnerability but nothing to be concerned about”

Watch the full video below.