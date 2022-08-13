Milwaukee Mitchell Launches Expedited Screening Lanes

CLEAR is launching its expedited security screening lanes at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). MKE is CLEAR’s first airport in Wisconsin and 45th across the U.S.

Members use CLEAR’s network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity with their eyes or fingers, replacing the need to take out their wallet and driver’s license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to Transportation Security Administration physical security, reducing the amount of time spent waiting in line at the security checkpoint.

CLEAR already serves 9 of MKE’s top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through the airport to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey.

The launch is expected to create 34 jobs and generate more than $2.6 million in local economic activity.

Read more at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport