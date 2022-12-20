26.7 F
New England TSA Officers Find Unusual Prohibited Items

By Kylie Bielby
These items were found by TSA officers in a man's carry-on bag at Portland International Jetport. (TSA)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Portland International Jetport stopped a traveler with unusual prohibited items on December 14. 

TSA New England tweeted that the man had a homemade firearm and a hatchet in his carry-on bag. Law enforcement were called to the scene. The tweet added that it was the third firearm caught at the airport this year.

The following day, TSA officers at Bradley International Airport detected a double edged knife and a replica gun lighter at the checkpoint.

Sharp objects should be carried in checked bags and must be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors. Items that resemble realistic firearms or weapons are prohibited at the checkpoint.

Kylie Bielby
Kylie Bielby has more than 20 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, covering geopolitical and policy analysis to international and country-specific trends and events. Before joining GTSC's Homeland Security Today staff, she was an editor and contributor for Jane's, and a columnist and managing editor for security and counter-terror publications.

