New England TSA Officers Find Unusual Prohibited Items

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Portland International Jetport stopped a traveler with unusual prohibited items on December 14.

TSA New England tweeted that the man had a homemade firearm and a hatchet in his carry-on bag. Law enforcement were called to the scene. The tweet added that it was the third firearm caught at the airport this year.

The following day, TSA officers at Bradley International Airport detected a double edged knife and a replica gun lighter at the checkpoint.

Sharp objects should be carried in checked bags and must be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent injury to baggage handlers and inspectors. Items that resemble realistic firearms or weapons are prohibited at the checkpoint.