Newark Liberty Loses Third TSA Officer to COVID-19

Newark Liberty International Airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Officer Randolph “Randy” Muniz passed away on December 31, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. He would have turned 72 on January 6.

Muniz was one of the original TSA officers at Newark who joined the agency in September 2002, shortly after TSA was established. As a long-standing veteran officer, he was dependable, professional and served as a role model for younger members of the Newark team. He was a fixture in Newark’s Terminal B checkpoints where he was a valued friend who was always willing to share a story and support his fellow officers. His passing saddens all members of the Newark workforce, so many of whom called him their friend and colleague and now mourn his loss.

Muniz was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force prior to continuing to serve the nation in his role with TSA.

Muniz is the 13th TSA employee to pass away after contracting COVID-19 and he will be remembered for his dedication and service. He is the third member of the Newark Liberty International Airport TSA team to lose his life to the virus. Newark TSA Explosives Detection Canine Handler Francis “Frank” Boccabella III passed away on April 2, 2020, and TSA Officer Mark Barisonek passed away on April 28, 2020.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Officer Muniz’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)