Spike in Weapons and Ammo Seized at Michigan Ports of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Detroit Field Office has interdicted more than 80 firearms since the implementation of essential-travel in late March as the result of current health and safety concerns associated with the Coronavirus pandemic.

From March 21, to August 21, 2020, CBP officers across all ports of entry under the purview of the Detroit Field Office have seized 81 firearms and over 4,000 rounds of ammunition. In comparison, during the entire fiscal year 2019, CBP officers seized 62 firearms.

Ports of entry in Michigan include Detroit Metropolitan Airport, The Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

“Of the firearms seized, CBP officers intercepted 58 pistols, 12 revolvers, 7 rifles, and 4 shotguns,” said Director of Field Operations Christopher Perry. “The men and women of CBP remain diligent in protecting our communities from illicit firearms and other dangerous contraband attempting to exploit our borders.”

CBP reminds travelers that current export regulations issued by the Department of State require travelers to file Electronic Export Information (EEI) for temporary export of personally owned firearms via the Automated Export System prior to departure from the United States.

