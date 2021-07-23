TSA Continues to Expand PreCheck Program

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport now participates in the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) PreCheck® program, which allows eligible travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and keep 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels in a carry-on bag during the screening process.

Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport uses a single checkpoint screening lane for all passengers. Passengers with TSA PreCheck queue separately, and the TSA officer checking documents manages the separate lines. The program became active at the Springfield airport on July 1.

“TSA PreCheck is a signature program of the agency designed for passengers who are low-risk, Trusted Travelers,” TSA Illinois Federal Security Director Dereck Starks said. “By providing these individuals a streamlined trip through the security checkpoint, TSA officers can focus their resources on passengers who may pose a higher or unknown security risk.”

Meanwhile, local Houston area residents will be able to enroll in the TSA’s Pop-Up TSA PreCheck® Enrollment Event from Monday, July 26 through Friday, July 30.

The temporary enrollment center will be held at Brookfield Properties – 1200 Smith St, Houston, TX 77002. The event will be held on weekdays. Locate the enrollment center in The Senate Meeting Room, Two Allen Center, 12th Floor. In response to the coronavirus, cleaning protocols have been increased on high-touch surfaces including door handles, keyboards, counters and chairs. Staff will sanitize their hands between each customer interaction and disinfect surfaces that customers come in contact with regularly.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location “Houston, TX” and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for “Pop Up: Brookfield Properties, 7/26-7/30” and then click “Next.” Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, and individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu. The enrollment center will be open from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website to determine which documents to bring along based on citizenship status.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)