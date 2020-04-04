TSA Loses First Employee to COVID-19

A federal TSA employee sadly passed away due to COVID-19 on April 2, 2020.

In a statement, TSA said:

“The passing of Francis “Frank” Boccabella III, a valued friend and colleague of the entire Transportation Security Administration family at Newark Liberty International Airport and the larger TSA canine community, saddens all of us deeply. His passing represents a personal loss to all of us who knew him and cherished both his friendship and professionalism. We offer heartfelt condolences to Frank’s wife, extended family, his TSA colleagues and his friends.”

Frank, 39, was an Explosive Detection Canine Handler who joined TSA at John F. Kennedy International Airport in June 2004, as a TSA officer and worked with cargo inspectors, where he screened air cargo destined for passenger aircraft. Frank then became a Compliance Inspector at Newark Liberty International Airport before transitioning to become an Explosive Detection Canine Handler. Frank was dedicated to protecting the traveling public with his canine partner, Bullet, a 6-year-old German Short-haired Pointer and his previous canine partner, Zmay. Frank and his canine partners screened hundreds of thousands of passengers, keeping them and the transportation network safe.

He is the first federal TSA employee lost to COVID-19.

Read the statement at TSA

Homeland Security Today offers condolences to Frank’s family, friends and colleagues, and recognizes his long and expert service keeping the United States and its citizens safe.

(Visited 8 times, 11 visits today)