TSA Lowers PreCheck Online Renewal Fee

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that it has lowered the online renewal fee for TSA PreCheck® from $85 to $70. The new lower fee went into effect on Friday, October 1.

“TSA PreCheck was launched 8 years ago to provide expedited airport security screening for low-risk travelers,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Our TSA PreCheck program improves overall security and we will continue to look for ways to enhance the benefits of this program for our trusted travelers.”

This fee change represents a $15 reduction in the cost of renewing online, while still allowing TSA to cover the costs of operating the program, which includes performing a security threat assessment and adjudicating applications. Over 95 percent of renewals occur online, as most travelers find this to be a quick and easy way to maintain membership in the program. The cost for an initial enrollment and in-person renewal will continue to be $85.

TSA PreCheck allows low-risk travelers to enjoy a streamlined screening experience at more than 200 U.S. airports and with 80 participating airlines. For TSA PreCheck travelers, there is no need to remove shoes, laptops, 3-1-1 liquids, belts or light jackets. This past month, 96% of passengers in TSA PreCheck lanes waited less than five minutes to go through airport security checkpoints.

Read the announcement at TSA