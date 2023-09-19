TSA Officers Detect Three Loaded Guns at Indianapolis International Airport, Surpassing Total for 2022

Transportation Security Administration officers at Indianapolis International Airport (IND) discovered three firearms at security checkpoints last week, bringing the total detected at the airport to 70 this year. In all of 2022, 68 firearms were stopped at IND checkpoints.

Firearms were stopped on Wednesday, Sept. 13, and in two separate incidents on Thursday, Sept. 14. All three were loaded. In all cases, the Indiana Airport Authority police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the weapon.

“When someone shows up with a firearm at the checkpoint the conveyor belt is stopped until the police arrive and can remove the carry-on bag from the X-ray machine to safely secure the weapon,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Bringing a firearm to a security checkpoint not only slows down the individuals in that lane, but it slows everyone in line behind them down and is a security and safety concern. Guns should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage.”

The penalty amount for a firearm violation, which TSA determines based on the circumstances in each case, can reach as high as $14,950. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Read more at TSA