Airport & Aviation SecurityTransportation Security

TSA Officers Prevent Woman From Bringing Handgun onto a Flight at Reagan National Airport

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
This loaded handgun was caught in a carry-on bag belonging to a Tennessee woman on March 10. (TSA photo)

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport stopped a Tennessee, woman from carrying her handgun onto a flight on Sunday, March 11.

The .380 caliber gun was unloaded, however it was packed alongside 20 bullets when the TSA officers detected the weapon among the woman’s carry-on items.

The gun was detected as the woman entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted the TSA to take a closer look inside the carry-on bag. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police confiscated the gun and cited the individual on a weapons charge.  TSA does not confiscate firearms, law enforcement does.

Guns are not permitted through the security checkpoint and the woman now faces a stiff financial civil penalty from TSA. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach a maximum of $15,000.

“Bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint introduces unnecessary risks and delays fellow travelers,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Spring break travel is upon us and this is a very busy time of year at the airport. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times and they know not to bring them to an airport security checkpoint. Our TSA officers remain vigilant during this busy travel season to help ensure everyone can travel safely.”

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

TSA firearms caught at TSA checkpoints at Reagan National Airport, 2018 to 2024

Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024

(As of 3/10/24)
Guns caught at the Reagan National Airport checkpoints    16 14     10 30  29 39 8

 

