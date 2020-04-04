TSA Staff Return Support to Struggling Airport Workers

Transportation Security Administration officers at Green Bay–Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) are lending a helping hand to airport employees through a voluntary program they have dubbed “TSA Gives Back.”

Airport employees have seen their paychecks reduced as the number of passengers flying have decreased since the start of the pandemic so a group of TSA officers started a voluntary effort to provide free lunches for airport workers. The vast majority of TSA employees contributed money to cover the cost of providing one meal last week and again yesterday to help alleviate the financial burden for the airport employees who have seen their pay shrink as their work hours have been reduced.

The lunches, which consisted of pizza, salads, garlic bread, chocolate cake, soda and cookies, went to support the employees who work for the airlines operating out of Green Bay—Delta Airlines, United, American Airlines and the rental car companies–Budget, Alamo, Enterprise, National and Avis.

“Between both of the ‘TSA Gives Back’ days we fed about 90 people,” said Bridgett Holtz, a Lead Transportation Security Officer who spearheaded the effort.

The TSA workforce at GRB remember that airport workers supported the TSA employees who worked without paychecks during the government furlough, and decided to return the favor by chipping in for some lunches.

The airline and car rental employees were “surprised and grateful for the support from TSA,” said TSA Manager Tim Marien.

The TSA team practiced social distancing while delivering the meals. “We placed the food on the nearest counter to the door of the office we were delivering to, and from a distance explained that we had purchased the food for the entire office,” Marien said. Everyone was very appreciative of the gesture and could not believe we bought pizza for everyone on their team.”

Read more at TSA

(Visited 20 times, 20 visits today)