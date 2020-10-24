TSA’s Kimberly Walton Wins Prestigious Leadership Award

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced that Executive Assistant Administrator Kimberly Walton has been named as a 2020 recipient of the prestigious Roger W. Jones Award.

The American University Key Executive Leadership Program annually awards executives who further their agency’s mission and excel in developing and inspiring those around them.

Walton was appointed as TSA’s Executive Assistant Administrator for Enterprise Support in June 2018. She is responsible for implementing processes that strengthen enterprise support services and driving efficiencies across TSA’s human resources, acquisition and procurement, training, logistics, and other critical enterprise support functions.

Enterprise Support provides services to 62,000 employees, and has trained over 7900 new officers. The unit oversees TSA’s offices of Human Capital, Acquisition Program Management, Contracting and Procurement, Security & Administrative Services, Training and Development, Information Technology, Inspections and Professional Responsibility. Prior to this role, Walton served as the Assistant Administrator for the Office of Civil Rights and Liberties, Ombudsman and Traveler Engagement.

Walton formerly served as the Deputy Chief Administrative Officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where she provided resource management support to the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Before joining the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Walton was Director of Civil Rights for the U.S. Department of Commerce. In this role, she advised the Secretary of Commerce and other department senior staff on all equal employment opportunity, diversity and civil rights matters. She also chaired the department’s diversity council. Before joining Commerce, Walton was an attorney with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Walton has received a Department of Homeland Security Secretary’s Award for Diversity Management, TSA Silver Medal Award, TSA Core Values Award. Additionally, Walton received the TSA Trailblazer Award in recognition of pioneering efforts toward the advancement of women. While at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Walton received a Silver Medal Award and two Bronze Medals. She is also a graduate of the National and International Security Program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

Walton holds a law degree from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law and is a member of the District of Columbia Bar. She studied psychology at the University of Tennessee and organizational psychology at Columbia University.

“Kim is a pillar of the TSA community, serving as President of our Women’s Executives at TSA, an employee advocacy group devoted to developing future leaders and supporting causes like combating violence against women,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said. “Kim is recognized across the agency for her contribution and commitment to mentorship, her approachability and her passion for our important transportation security mission.”

The American University Key Executive Leadership Program named four other awardees within the federal government, representing the Department of Health and Human Services, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Defense.

