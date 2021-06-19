Turkey Commits to Securing Afghan Airport After Americans Leave

The U.S. and Turkey have agreed to a plan for the Turks to continue providing security at the airport in Kabul, U.S. officials said, ensuring the U.S. and other nations can maintain a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of troops, expected by next month.

Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters Thursday that both sides had made a “clear commitment” on the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. “We are feeling good about where we are in terms of the planning with the Turks on this issue,” Mr. Sullivan said.

The issue of airport security is critical to the American diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. A Taliban takeover of the airport could make it impossible for American and allied personnel to safely evacuate the country. U.S. military officials also have said that without a secure airport, the U.S. Embassy complex in Kabul would have to shut down and all personnel be removed from the country.

