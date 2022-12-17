On-Site TSA PreCheck Enrollment Initiative Launches at Southern California’s Ontario International Airport for Ticketed Travelers

IDEMIA and Southern California’s Ontario International Airport (ONT) have announced that IDEMIA’s new TSA PreCheck® enrollment initiative for ticketed travelers is now live. Ticketed travelers flying out of ONT can enroll in TSA PreCheck with no need for an appointment. The goal is to make enrolling more convenient. It takes five minutes or less, and most travelers receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within three to five days. IDEMIA also provides traditional TSA PreCheck enrollments, by appointment, at more than 550 locations nationwide.

ONT is the first airport in California to deploy the innovative enrollment initiative.

IDEMIA TSA PreCheck Enrollment Ambassadors are stationed by Dunkin’ Donuts, just past the Terminal 4 security checkpoint, co-located by Gate 407. They are in easy-to-spot uniforms with specially equipped carts for enrolling travelers in TSA PreCheck. The service is available to ticketed travelers, Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time. Travelers will need to bring photo ID and proof of citizenship (i.e., passport, birth certificate) or proof of lawful permanent residency. Since this is past the security checkpoint, it is only available to ticketed travelers on the day of departure.

TSA PreCheck enrollment is easier than ever, and more people can take advantage of a smoother airport security screening process that lets them keep their shoes and belts on and leave their compliant liquids and laptops in their bags. Children 12 and younger may join a parent or guardian with TSA PreCheck in the dedicated lanes. In November, 92% of TSA PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes in line.

“On-site TSA PreCheck enrollment at ONT delivers ultimate enrollment convenience to ticketed travelers as they are waiting to board their flight. If you are just hanging around the gate, use five of those minutes to enroll and get it out of the way. You may even be able to get your KTN number in time for your return trip,” says Lisa Sullivan, Senior Vice President, Travel and Transport, IDEMIA I&S North America. She added that IDEMIA is constantly innovating new ways to enhance TSA PreCheck enrollment. “This initiative has proven popular with travelers, and we are also operational at Orlando International and Austin-Bergstrom International Airports.”

